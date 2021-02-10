Brooktree Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Alliance Data Systems accounts for approximately 3.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 396,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 281,493 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 160,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

