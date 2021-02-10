Brooktree Capital Management Sells 1,320 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brooktree Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 161,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.88. 147,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

