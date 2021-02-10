Brooktree Capital Management Sells 1,669 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.99. 10,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $148.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

