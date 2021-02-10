BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $236,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

