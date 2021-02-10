Bruce Rogers Sells 4,654 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $186,299.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,173.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00.

MORF stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 64,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,868. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

