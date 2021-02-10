BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.80. 12,170,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 8,461,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $103.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.57% of BSQUARE worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.