Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Set at C$12.75 by Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) received a C$12.75 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

HOM.U traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.85. 31,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

