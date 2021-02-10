Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Now Covered by Fundamental Research

Equities research analysts at Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$10.50 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (TSXV: BCF) Highest Dividend Yielding Public MIC ” and dated February 3, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

BCF remained flat at $C$8.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$7.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.98.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

