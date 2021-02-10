Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of BG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,216. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

