Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 1.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Bunge worth $71,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 186,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 45,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,216. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

