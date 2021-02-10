Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) PT Raised to C$6.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:BU traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.97. 718,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,273. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.79. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$5.30. The stock has a market cap of C$527.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,250.00.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

