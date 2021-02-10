Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON BUR traded up GBX 17.33 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 640.33 ($8.37). 700,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,771. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 667.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 655.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.97.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

