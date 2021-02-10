Burger Swap (BURGER) Achieves Market Cap of $48.16 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00009068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $48.16 million and $196.86 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 196% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00277852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00116418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,221,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,846,128 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

