Burst Price Up 3% This Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Burst has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $54,771.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,006,522 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

