Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BZZUY remained flat at $$11.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

