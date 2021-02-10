Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $15.74. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 261,241 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 604,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 242,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.