California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 20,264 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Trane Technologies worth $82,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,029 shares of company stock valued at $36,675,406. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

