California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,170 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of The Trade Desk worth $79,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,748,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,530 shares of company stock worth $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $864.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $816.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.10, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

