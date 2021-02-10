California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 50,965 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 50,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of eBay worth $83,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,303.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $429,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

