California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449,543 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of HP worth $84,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in HP by 8,450.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,416 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

