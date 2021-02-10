California Public Employees Retirement System Has $100.49 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 245,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Twitter worth $100,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

TWTR stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.