California Public Employees Retirement System Has $81.54 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of PPG Industries worth $81,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

