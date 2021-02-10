California Public Employees Retirement System Has $90.27 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 156,101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $90,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.