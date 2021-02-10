California Public Employees Retirement System Has $94.95 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Veeva Systems worth $94,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $304.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.