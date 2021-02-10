California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of MarketAxess worth $96,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $557.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

