California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.38% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $79,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.97 and its 200-day moving average is $281.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.