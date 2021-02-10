California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 35,809 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of IHS Markit worth $85,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

