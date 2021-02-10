California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,100 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.74% of Universal Health Services worth $86,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 851,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,135,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.