Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

