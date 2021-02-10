Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 10.5%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 4,623,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,328,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $882.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

