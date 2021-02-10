Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,447. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

