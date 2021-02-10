Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 522,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of First Horizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 70.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 228.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 251.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 211,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 17,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,287. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.