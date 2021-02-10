Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of AXIS Capital worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,596,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. 3,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,331. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

