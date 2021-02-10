Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

