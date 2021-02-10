Cambiar Investors LLC Has $29.47 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,656 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. 16,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

