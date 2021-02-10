Cambiar Investors LLC Has $31.42 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.34. 11,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,953. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $189.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,382 shares of company stock worth $7,115,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

