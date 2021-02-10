Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.66 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.05% of American Express worth $50,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

