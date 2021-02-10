Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Exelixis worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,300. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

