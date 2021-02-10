Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $45,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 31,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.