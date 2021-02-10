Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 223.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,257 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $271.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.