Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $31.25 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 457,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

