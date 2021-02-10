Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $31.35 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 672,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

