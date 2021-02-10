Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Water Works worth $31,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,124. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.