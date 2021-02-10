Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $205.13. 7,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

