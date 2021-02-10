Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 6,253 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Lumentum worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,448 shares of company stock worth $3,549,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,237. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

