Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $36,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $187.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,252. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.