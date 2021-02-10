Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,776,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,085,000 after buying an additional 774,458 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 6,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

