Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,534,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

