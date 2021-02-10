Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Incyte worth $26,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,940. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

