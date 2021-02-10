Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 57,385 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,385 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for 3.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Smith & Nephew worth $77,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,042. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

